VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Up 17.3% in March

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 29th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 970,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. 488,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,237. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $755.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.29. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

