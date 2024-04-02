United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on X

United States Steel Stock Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.01. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.