United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Position Decreased by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. NWI Management LP lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,993.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 820,660 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in United Airlines by 74.0% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 49,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Down 3.6 %

United Airlines stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.65. 7,642,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,969,112. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

