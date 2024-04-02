Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $11.34 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Uniswap has a market cap of $6.79 billion and approximately $222.39 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $11.34 or 0.00017382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.42 or 0.00163124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009197 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000126 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001471 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.60679572 USD and is down -9.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 976 active market(s) with $232,423,559.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.