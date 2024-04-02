Uniswap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $215.71 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $11.40 or 0.00017366 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $6.83 billion and approximately $215.71 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00163670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009222 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000127 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.60679572 USD and is down -9.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 976 active market(s) with $232,423,559.29 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

