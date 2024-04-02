Unionview LLC Sells 717 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Unionview LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 6.3% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of MDY traded down $7.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $545.31. 1,057,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,860. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $525.04 and its 200-day moving average is $489.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

