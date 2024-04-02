Unionview LLC Sells 137 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Unionview LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Oracle by 9,299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.34. 4,569,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,065,827. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average of $111.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $341.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $92.09 and a twelve month high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

