Unionview LLC Purchases New Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Unionview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FBIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FBIN traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,296. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

