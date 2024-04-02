Unionview LLC Purchases 13,775 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Unionview LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,452,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,828,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 48,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $39.23. 1,396,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,093. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $39.97.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

