Unionview LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Unionview LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.27. 22,346,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,934,490. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

