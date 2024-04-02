Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Eren Bali Sells 15,000 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,205,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $164,550.00.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.77. 724,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,505. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $189.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Udemy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Udemy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Udemy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Udemy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Udemy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Stories

