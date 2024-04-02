Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,727,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,834,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $267,647,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield
In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Trading Down 1.7 %
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
