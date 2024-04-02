Truist Financial Boosts Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $53.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SUM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

SUM traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $42.37. 67,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,261. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,814,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,998,000 after buying an additional 3,339,736 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,512,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,674,000 after buying an additional 3,122,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,909,000 after buying an additional 1,954,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $49,437,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after buying an additional 1,024,888 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

