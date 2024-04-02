TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 63,378 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 552,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.38. 3,998,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,812,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.43 and a beta of 1.65.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.68%.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

