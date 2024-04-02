TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned 0.61% of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,302,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,849,000.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFCA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. 11,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

