TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,523 ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ESAB by 55.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ESAB by 23.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ESAB by 28,250.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

ESAB Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ESAB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,039. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average is $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.51 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ESAB news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

