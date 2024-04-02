TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SelectQuote by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

SLQT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. 352,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,781. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $405.44 million during the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. On average, research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

