TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Sells $1,110,150.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,110,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,358.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Stephen Gordon sold 1,903 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $166,759.89.

On Monday, March 4th, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $1,242,000.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $1,281,750.00.

Shares of TMDX stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.62. The company had a trading volume of 551,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.30. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.31 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,214,000 after acquiring an additional 50,673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,358,000 after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

