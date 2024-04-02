TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Sells $1,110,150.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Free Report) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,110,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,358.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 8th, Stephen Gordon sold 1,903 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $166,759.89.
  • On Monday, March 4th, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $1,242,000.00.
  • On Thursday, February 1st, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $1,281,750.00.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TMDX stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.62. The company had a trading volume of 551,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.30. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.31 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,214,000 after acquiring an additional 50,673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,358,000 after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

