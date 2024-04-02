Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow Sells 2,373 Shares

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,953.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Transcat Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of TRNS stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $108.99. 31,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,939. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.38 million, a P/E ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.93 and a 200 day moving average of $101.32. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.89 and a fifty-two week high of $115.41.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.36 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
