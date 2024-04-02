Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow Sells 2,373 Shares

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,953.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TRNS stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $108.99. 31,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,939. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.38 million, a P/E ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.93 and a 200 day moving average of $101.32. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.89 and a fifty-two week high of $115.41.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.36 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Transcat by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 1.5% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Transcat by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

