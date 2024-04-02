Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.31.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.82. The stock had a trading volume of 225,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.15. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $305.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

