Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) is Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for about 2.9% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Trane Technologies worth $126,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.92.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $297.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,439. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $305.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

