Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 124,397 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 89,788 call options.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,493,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,336,352. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. Walmart has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at Walmart
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,029,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,378,444. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
