Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 29,304 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 226% compared to the average daily volume of 8,984 put options.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE DKS traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.01. 1,233,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.01. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $225.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $243,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $108,908,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after acquiring an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,564,000 after buying an additional 583,069 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,722,000 after acquiring an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Williams Trading raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

