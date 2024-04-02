Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 38,004 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 175% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,797 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Argus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RCL stock traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $137.51. 2,511,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.05. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $141.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

