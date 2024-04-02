Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) Insider Sells £73,278 in Stock

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ziff sold 54,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.69), for a total value of £73,278 ($91,988.45).

Town Centre Securities Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of LON TOWN traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 134 ($1.68). The stock had a trading volume of 62,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,334. Town Centre Securities Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 110 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.20. The firm has a market cap of £56.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Town Centre Securities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Town Centre Securities’s payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

TCS has a high quality portfolio around the UK comprising over 2.5m sq ft of prime commercial, residential, car parking, office, leisure & retail accommodation. This is in additon to our development pipeline which has an estimated GDV of over £600m. With over 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

