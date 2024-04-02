Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Stock Price Down 7%

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.89. Approximately 97,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 360,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Tourmaline Bio Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $559.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Mcdade acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 448,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,007.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tourmaline Bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,995,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,394,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,354,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth $10,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

