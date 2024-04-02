Toncoin (TON) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $16.84 billion and approximately $219.77 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.93 or 0.00007568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00024242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00014657 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001661 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00013068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,376.08 or 1.00331776 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00135271 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,863,522 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,847,977.759021 with 3,470,427,963.691544 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.01892388 USD and is down -5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $247,285,872.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

