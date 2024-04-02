TIAA Trust National Association Sells 743 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,385,457,000 after buying an additional 285,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,276,498,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.53. 1,911,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,950. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $147.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.95 and its 200-day moving average is $231.29.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

