TIAA Trust National Association Sells 14,474 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,474 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $13,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,766 shares in the company, valued at $21,320,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $807,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,628 shares of company stock valued at $85,753,347. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $8.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.88. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

