TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,176 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. TD Cowen upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.0 %

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.45. 4,869,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,478,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

