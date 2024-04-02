TIAA Trust National Association Raises Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,897 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.76% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF worth $27,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEFA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,135,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,264,000 after purchasing an additional 803,201 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 481.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 57,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 47,326 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 76,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

HEFA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.57. 1,317,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

