TIAA Trust National Association Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,595. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.68 and a one year high of $387.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

