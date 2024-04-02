TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 3,159 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $26,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 253,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 55,008 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average is $76.13. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2043 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.