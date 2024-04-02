TIAA Trust National Association Has $24.21 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,990 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $24,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.00. 4,723,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,239. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.88 billion, a PE ratio of 71.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,193,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 873,722 shares of company stock worth $249,479,433. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

