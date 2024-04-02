TIAA Trust National Association Has $17.59 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

NYSE:PLD traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.58. 3,182,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.83. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

