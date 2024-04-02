TIAA Trust National Association Has $16.89 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,664 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after acquiring an additional 401,413 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after acquiring an additional 303,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $981,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.26. 6,877,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,286,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

