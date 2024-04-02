TIAA Trust National Association Has $15.14 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $15,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,456 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

