TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,621 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $14,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 317.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,136,000 after acquiring an additional 944,765 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $2,241,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AZN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,378,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $207.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average is $65.80.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

