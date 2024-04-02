TIAA Trust National Association Buys 4,760 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $67,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,604,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $31.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.14. 11,845,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,945. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $502.03 and its 200-day moving average is $519.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

