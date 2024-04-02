TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 8,350 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,123. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.31. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.96.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

