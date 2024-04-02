TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 10,385 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $13,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MDYG traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.74. The company had a trading volume of 312,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,022. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

