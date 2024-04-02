The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,584 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,350,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,883. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

