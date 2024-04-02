The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Southern were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,461,000 after buying an additional 2,096,988 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after buying an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Southern by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,857 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.58. The stock had a trading volume of 244,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,775. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.14%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

