The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 2.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Progressive were worth $24,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 79,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

Progressive Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $210.03. 1,888,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.94. The company has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $210.71.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

