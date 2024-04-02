The OLB Group (OLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The OLB Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLB traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 37,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,695. The company has a market cap of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The OLB Group has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.17.

Insider Transactions at The OLB Group

In related news, CEO Ronny Yakov purchased 784,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $603,843.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,409,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,469.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick G. Smith acquired 392,106 shares of The OLB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $301,921.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 642,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,055.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronny Yakov bought 784,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $603,843.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,409,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,469.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The OLB Group

The OLB Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLB. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of The OLB Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in The OLB Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The OLB Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

