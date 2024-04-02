The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,033,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,837 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after purchasing an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJM stock opened at $124.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -141.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.72.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

