The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.56. 1,286,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,937. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.10.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

