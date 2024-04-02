The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Price Target to $7.00

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 215.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ERAS. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Erasca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. 647,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,627. Erasca has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $336.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Erasca by 6.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,356,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 28.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Erasca by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,601,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 575,333 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Erasca by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,143,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,316,000 after acquiring an additional 77,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Erasca by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 294,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

