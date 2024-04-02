The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells $30,652.49 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $300.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.60. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.33 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SAM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $35,680,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $38,859,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $21,499,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $18,690,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Boston Beer by 119.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

