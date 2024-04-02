The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,546 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,472,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241,122. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

